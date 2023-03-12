India must re-arm G20 to reduce trade weaponization

India’s response may not lie in responding with equal aggression, given that its share of global merchandise trade is less than 2% of the global total and close to 4% in services. The country’s best bet might still lie in multilateralism, but that will require close work with other poor and developing nations. Two clear tasks stand out. One, India’s rhetoric about ties with the Global South has often raced ahead of its ability to deliver; time and again, India has found itself isolated at multilateral bodies during voting on crucial issues. Second, the government should recognize that the G20 is neither a spectacle nor a vote-catcher; success will require a nose to the grindstone and not grandstanding. There is a likelihood that some rich nations might want to undermine India’s G20 presidency by placing the Russia-Ukraine war squarely in the middle of all discussions, thereby precluding possibilities of any substantive solutions. India will have to utilize all the negotiating and diplomatic skills at its disposal to ensure that does not happen.

