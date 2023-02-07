India must reduce its public debt ratio to build economic resilience

So, the trajectory of public debt over the next few years depends on the growth in economic output, inflation, interest rates and fiscal policy. The experience of the first decade of this century provides us with some useful context. The public debt ratio came down by around 17 percentage points between 2002-03 and 2010-11. This period can be broken into two. The first part of the success was because India had a spectacular growth acceleration that also led to a sharp fall in the primary deficit. This ended once the impact of the North American financial crisis hit our shores. Growth began to slow down, while the fiscal situation deteriorated. Yet, the public debt ratio continued to drop because high inflation kept nominal GDP growth well above borrowing costs, though this same combination of fiscal profligacy plus high inflation led to a run on the rupee in mid-2013.