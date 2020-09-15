India must reset its priorities amid multiple crises

Have we completely lost the sense of right and wrong? It is needless to say that we are going through a phase where various kinds of crises have surrounded us. The world’s second-largest force, the Chinese Army is creating trouble on our borders, and 20 of our soldiers have been martyred there. No one knows when this deadlock will end and at what cost. A virus that originated from China has engulfed India and the entire world. We have become one of the top two countries in terms of number of covid-19 cases. So far, more than 80,000 people have lost their lives due to this and about 100,000 people are falling prey to this deadly virus every day.