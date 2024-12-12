Opinion
India must shift its policy focus to address the demand deficiency that ails its economy.
Summary
- Adverse news on inflation and GDP growth point to a structural problem. Addressing supply issues alone won’t help when the principal constraint we face is weak overall demand.
Two key pieces of economic data released last month have rung alarm bells on the state of India’s economy. The first was on retail inflation, which breached the 6% upper tolerance limit in October, climbing to 6.21%, the highest since August 2023.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more