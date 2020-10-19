India must unite to wage a war against pollution

Most of the harvesting in these two regions is done by machine. These machines harvest the crop leaving a part of the stem and root in the ground. The farmers complain that rooting these out could cost up to ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 per acre and that burning is a less expensive proposition. The solution to this problem is using the paddy straw chopper. But this machine cost around ₹15 lakh. The state governments argue that the cost of harvesting the stubble should be borne by the Centre; the latter, in turn, argues that it can only provide machines at reduced rates.