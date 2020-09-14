India needs a new strategy for an era of a weakening US dollar

Jerome Powell said that the Fed would target average inflation and that policy decisions would be informed by an assessment of the shortfall from an undefined maximum employment level. This means that interest rates will stay lower for much longer. This is a 180-degree turn from the policy of Paul Volcker in the 1980s that saw real US interest rates spike. That sent the US dollar soaring in the 1980s and cemented its dominance of the post-Bretton Woods world. Therefore, it is logical that this new framework would see the opposite effect on the dollar in the months and years ahead. We should be prepared for prolonged dollar weakness. This has profound implications for India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserve management and currency strategy.