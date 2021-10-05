India needs a well-calibrated exit from its monetary chakravyuha

RBI took the lead in the policy response to the economic downturn after the pandemic reached Indian shores. The size of its balance sheet is now nearly 53% higher than it was two years ago, going up from ₹41 trillion on 27 September 2019 to ₹63 trillion on 24 September 2021. The RBI balance sheet is now about 28% of India’s estimated nominal GDP for the entire fiscal year ending March 2022. That is nearly six percentage points higher than the level before the pandemic, and at the higher end of the range over the past 35 years. It is important to remember that there are still six months left for the current fiscal year to end, so it is quite possible that further buying of local bonds as well as foreign exchange assets will take the Indian central bank balance sheet into uncharted territory. There is nothing sacred about the upper historical limit, but it is a useful marker at a time when inflation has been above the central point of the inflation target band for more than 20 months.