Opinion | India needs labour law reform but must do it the proper way

All is not lost, however. If the Union government rejects the UP and Gujarat ordinances, these states—as well as others—will have the opportunity to attempt labour law reform the right way. This would involve democratic consultation with stakeholders, or, at the very least, an attempt to promulgate amendments to the relevant state legislation—which will have to be debated and voted on in state assemblies—and seek central approval the conventional way. It is far better, in the long run, to invoke public reason as a rationale for reform, rather than forcing through changes that have been little debated or discussed via the midnight route of ordinances. Not only does the latter approach lack democratic legitimacy, it runs the risk of throwing the baby out with the bath water, and eliminating legitimate worker protections, in its zeal to entice investment by relaxing more onerous and less sensible labour regulations.