India needs tech moonshots to power $10 tn ai-driven economy

Eight years after Kennedy’s initial so-called moonshot challenge, two American astronauts took the famous “one giant leap for mankind"—walking on the Moon for the first time. However, the bigger impact of that moonshot was the resultant building of a massive military and industrial innovation complex that propelled the US to the top of the industrial economy. The industrial economy, in simple terms, grew by selling excess production from one place to another by connected pathways.

