India needs to double down on bridging its digital gender gap4 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 12:54 AM IST
Leveraging our demographic dividend will require the gender dividend of digital empowerment.
Savita Dakle did not expect to be a farmer. Nor did she expect to use a smartphone to run social media groups with one million women farmers as members. Born to poor parents, married off early and working as an unskilled worker, Savita learned about farming practices on the job. Her life changed when she started using a smartphone given by her father to connect with people on social media platforms. She created two social media groups, attracted a million women farmers who learn from each other’s experiences, and has never looked back since. Savita’s story demonstrates the power of digital access, particularly to empower women and girls.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×