Our land records modernizationinitiative has a major gap to plug

Our land records modernizationinitiative has a major gap to plug1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:02 PM IST
India needs to modernize the process of document registration, which is still governed by a colonial-era law enacted in 1908, to facilitate the ease of doing business and of living by leveraging technological advancements. Registration of documents is a quintessential legal formality. Modernizing this process will be a big step towards presence-less, paper-less services to realize the vision of Digital India.
In recent years, India has taken proactive steps to digitize land records under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) to create an integrated land management system. One such step is the Bhu-Aadhaar or the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) project which seeks to assign a 14-digit alpha-numeric number to land parcels in India based on the geo-coordinates of the land parcel.