Our land records modernization initiative has a major gap to plug4 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 12:24 AM IST
Online registration of documents enabled remotely would help us realize key goals of Digital India
In recent years, India has taken proactive steps to digitize land records under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) to create an integrated land management system. One such step is the Bhu-Aadhaar or the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) project which seeks to assign a 14-digit alpha-numeric number to land parcels in India based on the geo-coordinates of the land parcel.
