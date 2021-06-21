India needs to push reforms for an equitable recovery

Even as a pall of gloom lifts over the global economy, stark divergences across and within countries are becoming visible. Across countries, the economic decline and then recovery has been shaped by the severity of the pandemic, the ability of healthcare systems to respond, policy responses, on-going healthcare costs for impacted households, and how quickly supply chains have been able to resume normal operations. Countries and sectors have varied widely on these metrics, resulting in a multi-speed and uneven recovery process. Many countries including India are dealing with the ill-effects of subsequent waves, which have necessitated restrictions on mobility and economic activity. In some countries, including Canada, the US and China, household incomes have risen in 2020 due to fiscal support. In poorer countries, particularly those with limited fiscal resources, this effect is less pronounced, and in some cases household incomes have underperformed even large declines in GDP per capita. In countries and segments where incomes have declined, vaccine availability is limited and resources are strained, the economic impact will linger for many more quarters. Only about half the world’s countries are expected to achieve their pre-recession per-capita peaks within two years, the lowest for any post-recession period in the last eight decades.

