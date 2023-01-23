India needs to use its fiscal armoury to fight inequality

The Oxfam 2023 report Survival of the Richest has set the cat among the pigeons. There is outrage from predictable quarters that it maligns India because it exaggerates its poverty and inequality. The report is also sought to be discredited for its wrong methodology in estimating people’s tax burden. For instance, one finding in the report is that the bottom half of India’s income earners pay nearly two-thirds of the goods and services tax (GST). This is an indirect tax and inherently regressive because it pinches the poor more than the rich. That is because the GST paid depends on the price of the product and not on the income of the payer. Naturally, as a proportion of income, it hurts the poor more. But since the rich have higher consumption and buy more expensive goods, their share of the total GST collected should be disproportionately more. Hence, the finding that the bottom half is paying more than the top half is awkward. How did Oxfam come to this strange conclusion? To its credit, it has been transparent about its methodology and data-availability limitations. India has not collected detailed survey-based data on consumer expenditure since 2011-12. Hence, the report applies the present GST rate to a rather outdated consumer basket (for every decile) and that might have tainted its conclusion. Critics claim that Oxfam is wrong, and that our recent buoyancy in GST collections might not be due to the poor being squeezed, but due to robust demand for luxury goods by the rich.