We need to sprint to get across the steep hill ahead
India needs to tread cautiously. The enemy is now firmly under the influence of China, with whom we have a long-standing border dispute.
It was 12 May 1947. Clement Atlee, the newly elected prime minister of the United Kingdom then, was meeting with military commanders at his official residence, 10 Downing Street. WW-II hero Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery and some policy experts were also at the meeting, convened to discuss India’s independence and its eventual partition.