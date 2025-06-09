We need to sprint to get across the steep hill ahead

Data from Google testifies that since Trump’s policies came into force, there has been a 25% drop in searches for US universities. Today, out of the 10 best educational institutions, 9 are in China. We will have to improve our education and update our internal infrastructure so that we can attract talented students from developing countries. China is trying to do the same, but our social setup will be far more effective and attractive for global citizens. Luckily, we have a higher education infrastructure that we need to update to match emerging needs.