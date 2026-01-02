A new age of nuclear proliferation?

In this fraught new environment, some US allies are starting to doubt the reliability of the US nuclear umbrella. While Japan has long taken the position that it will not possess nuclear weapons, there is an intensifying debate about how it can defend itself in a more dangerous world. South Koreans are holding a similar debate, and polls suggest that many would support the country acquiring its own nuclear-weapons capability. And in Germany, Chancellor Friedrich Merz previously stated an openness to talks with France and the UK about “sharing” nuclear weapons in Europe to boost “the US shield” (though his government subsequently said that it “has no immediate plans to acquire nuclear weapons”).