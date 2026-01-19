Of friends & foes: The perpetual poll mode malady

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin is not far behind. On 11 January, he wrote to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the letter, he demanded that Modi should talk to Sri Lanka President and should secure the rights of the Lankan Tamils in their proposed constitutional reforms. During Sri Lankan prime minister Harini Amarsurya’s visit last year also, Stalin had written to Modi asking him to take the Kacchativu island back from the neighbouring nation. Both the island and discrimination against Tamil minorities in Sri Lanka are age-old issues. Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi had lost his life dealing with it. But politics has turned into an endless game of repackaging old toxic ideas in a new form.