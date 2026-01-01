Over 80% of global trade by volume and more than 70% by value moves by sea and is handled at ports, according to United Nations Conference on Trade and Development's (UNCTAD’s) Review of Maritime Transport. In India, about 95% of trade by volume and 68% by value is carried by maritime transport. Seaports, therefore, underpin economic growth by enabling international and domestic trade.
How India set course for a greater share in global maritime trade
SummaryAs India seeks to optimize its vast coastline and boost trade, public-private partnerships and reforms are aimed at enhancing port efficiency and global competitiveness.
