How India set course for a greater share in global maritime trade

The PPP framework in Indian ports evolved through iterative learning by both government and industry. In 2000, bidders required port operations track record and strong finances. With few domestic players, eligibility was broadened in 2008 to include construction and operating experience from other sectors. Before PPPs, tariffs at port-trust-run ports were government-approved. After PPP concessions began in 1997, the independent Tariff Authority for Major Ports (TAMP) set ceiling tariffs (cost-plus return on capital employed) until 2005. The tariff formula was periodically adjusted by TAMP based on market conditions. To encourage operating efficiency by the PPP operator, normative costs were determined for each terminal, and the ceiling tariff was based on the normative cost in 2008. As many terminals came up and ports became competitive, the allowable tariff was benchmarked to tariffs in nearby terminals in 2013, until the introduction of a completely market-based tariff after the 2021 Port Authorities Act.