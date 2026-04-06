As the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India meets for its decision on 8 April, geopolitics has moved from being a peripheral risk to being the centre of the macro landscape. The West Asia conflict has disrupted energy and logistics flows, with spillovers via oil, gas, fertilizers, freight, insurance, and even remittances as traffic around the Strait of Hormuz remains constrained. In such unsettling times, the traditional baselines have become blurry, with RBI’s predominant task shifting more towards safeguarding macro and financial stability as tail risks increase.
RBI’s MPC tightrope: How to keep repo rate unchanged, yet manage the USD-INR ride nimbly
SummaryThe monetary policy committee meeting of the RBI comes as supply disruptions from West Asia set off inflation risks and a rising current account deficit in India. The central bank may need to implement measures to manage liquidity and stabilize the rupee rather than turn hawkish on the repo rate.
As the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India meets for its decision on 8 April, geopolitics has moved from being a peripheral risk to being the centre of the macro landscape. The West Asia conflict has disrupted energy and logistics flows, with spillovers via oil, gas, fertilizers, freight, insurance, and even remittances as traffic around the Strait of Hormuz remains constrained. In such unsettling times, the traditional baselines have become blurry, with RBI’s predominant task shifting more towards safeguarding macro and financial stability as tail risks increase.
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