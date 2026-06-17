India attracts capital. Why can’t it keep it?

The $94.53 billion headline is not wrong. It is, in 2026, simply incomplete. India spent three decades after 1991 building itself as a reservoir for global capital. The data now suggest something closer to a river: impressive volume passing through, modest accumulation left behind. The three official voices that responded to March 2026 will set the policy direction for the next several years. The data suggests the readings furthest from “cyclical” are the ones to take most seriously—and that the boundary between volume and retention, between flow and stock, is where the most useful policy questions for the next decade now lie.