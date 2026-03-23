On the first day of the Vikram Samvat 2083 (the Hindu new year), I got up a little early. In the red-hued sunrise, I suddenly remembered Sanskrit poet Kalidas, long lost in the memory vaults. In his literary masterpiece ‘Ritusamhara’, he beautifully narrates the spring season:
Reverence lost in relentless festival noise
SummaryWe need to make a distinction between religious procession and aggression. Festivals were created by our forefathers to rejuvenate our body and soul, and not to destroy them.
On the first day of the Vikram Samvat 2083 (the Hindu new year), I got up a little early. In the red-hued sunrise, I suddenly remembered Sanskrit poet Kalidas, long lost in the memory vaults. In his literary masterpiece ‘Ritusamhara’, he beautifully narrates the spring season:
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