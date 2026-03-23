Reverence lost in relentless festival noise

These people have no clue as to what havoc they are creating for their surroundings. In Delhi-NCR, noise pollution has already reached critical level. The Central Pollution Control Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee data paint a grim picture. In most parts of Delhi the average noise remains between 60-75 decibels while during night they hover at around 55-65 decibels. It is 25 decibels higher than safe limits prescribed by WHO. Congested areas like Kashmiri Gate, ITO, Anand Vihar and Karol Bagh regularly experience noise levels in excess of 85 decibels. It’s no surprise that people in the Capital are increasingly suffering from insomnia, unease and hypertension. Half of the population in the region suffers from one of these ailments. Are we inadvertently creating an ailing society?