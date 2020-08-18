India’s bureaucratic ‘killer apps’ that businesses would like axed

PILs deserve a special mention as business disablers, for they can be initiated by almost anybody on almost any claimed grounds of “public interest". Worried about drunken driving? File a PIL, and you can look forward to a court verdict saying no bars can be set up anywhere near a highway, damaging businesses that never knew things would end up thus. If you find non-transparent processes were used to allot telecom spectrum or coal mines, our courts are unlikely to hold the government responsible for the mess. The alleged beneficiaries of wayward decisions have to pay the price, as licences get cancelled wholesale and investments worth hundreds of crore are reduced to cinder. Pollution in the city? The Supreme Court can mandate that no sport-utility vehicles will be registered in Delhi and even impose an extra tax on new registrations—something that is exceedingly odd, since the Constitution does not grant the judiciary taxation powers. And if there is a dispute over the term “adjusted gross revenues" in telecom, the courts will not only stop at an interpretation of the term, but even decide how and when these dues are to be paid, and look into issues like whether companies already in insolvency courts can sell available “assets" such as spectrum. Several judicial decisions seem to bear a disposition that is inclined less towards business logic, and more towards causes like protecting government revenues or enforcing some standard of probity in how public resources are handled. Last year, senior counsel Harish Salve alleged that court rulings were a large contributing factor in the current economic slowdown, and there is some truth to this assertion.