Opinion | India’s distant dream of becoming the world’s big factory

For instance, as noted by columnist Debashish Basu in Business Standard, a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce in China, conducted in March, suggests that 70% of firms claimed that they had no intention of moving out of China in terms of production or broader supply chain optimization. More recently, analysts at Morgan Stanley, an investment bank, came to similar conclusions, based, in part, on the reasoning that even large MNEs at present are conscious of keeping costs down, and making a big move out of China would be very costly and offer uncertain gains. This is the stance of MNEs. As for the Chinese government, recent news reports indicate that the authorities in China are giving foreign firms equal access to any state-support policies that are available to locally-owned firms. With a limited “push" factor from firms, this is a “pull" factor which, other things being equal, may induce firms to remain in China.