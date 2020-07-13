Opinion | India’s economy needs a way out of short boom-and-bust cycles

Be it an economic or health crisis, policy responses have featured ever-falling interest rates and ever-rising mountains of liquidity. They do far more to boost asset prices than the fortunes of the median household. The divergence between stock market valuations on one hand and prospects of real economic growth and corporate earnings on the other has never been greater. The biggest risk to the world economy in the coming months and years is not so much from the pandemic, but the policy response to it and the bizarre effects such a response has had on asset prices and investor psychology. The global economy needs a reset, and it will most likely get one, perhaps, after the American presidential elections in November. But, the path from here to there won’t be smooth, nor will it be pleasant. In many respects, the “new normal" in America will be anything but normal. The America of the 2020s will be wholly unpredictable and India will do well to assume that it is on its own.