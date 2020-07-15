Opinion | India’s front line captains need greater support to defeat covid

But their acceptance of the ICMR’s advisories turned to bafflement when the body kept insisting that the narrow testing strategy was right not only in the moment, but was right, period. With the ICMR busy defending its approach, no plan was made for a nationally coordinated scaling up of testing capacity. As one of the collectors described it succinctly: “Estimating the number of machines required per million of population was easy. A contract with the few global vendors that there are, would have got us adequate testing infrastructure in 8-12 weeks. All for less than ₹1,500 crore for the entire country." But with the ICMR signalling the opposite, there was confusion across the administrative system. A few states or individual officers heeded voices from the ground and did a better job. In most cases, nothing moved, and those at the front lines had to fend for themselves. Resultantly, we are in the state that we are.