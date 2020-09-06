India’s growth story has never seemed so endangered

Likewise, the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 March—with a four-hour notice—sparked off a migrant crisis which is not going to disappear overnight, even once things return to normal. One of the key features of economic development is the migration of labour from the countryside to cities. That was thrown into a disorderly reverse gear, with some migrants trapped in cities where there was no longer any work for them, many back home where there had never been any productive work, and many others literally trapped in no-man’s- land, neither here nor there. Like the long-lasting effects of demonetization, the effects of the migrant crisis—which would not have been nearly as bad as it turned out to be had Indians been given enough notice of the impending lockdown—are going to persist for a very long time.