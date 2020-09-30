India’s labour and farm reforms should be just a start

From 1980, Deng Xiaoping set up special economic zones (SEZs), starting with Shenzhen, where town and village enterprises operated as private factories would, and in Fujian. Huge investments flowed into Guangdong, China’s most industrialized province just across the border from Hong Kong, from the Chinese diaspora in Hong Kong and Taiwan, which had the knowhow and know-who to sell labour-intensive products to the West. In 2019, Guangdong’s exports were $444 billion, comfortably ahead of India’s total manufactured exports. As Guangdong and other parts of China saw labour costs rise by double-digits through much of the past decade, labour-intensive factories migrated to Vietnam and Bangladesh, whose garment exports are now twice those of India’s. These countries have broadly followed the China model; labour laws allowed companies to build large factories and gain economies of scale, and the workforce participation of women was similar to China’s in places such as Vietnam, among the world’s highest at 73%. By contrast, India’s is 20%, currently one of the lowest globally and declining. When I was a journalist in southern China between 2010 and 2013, I was told by factory owners that women were much better workers than men. Their role in the workforce, much higher East Asian agricultural productivity, and the advantage of global networks that Taiwanese, Hong Kong and Korean businessmen gave East Asian economies are all under-appreciated foundations of their development story.