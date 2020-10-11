India’s local governments must do far better in raising revenues

In fact, it is time for municipalities, gram panchayats and state governments to start thinking about generating revenues from unused or under-used public assets. The ongoing proceedings at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council with regard to the compensation cess are an indicator of the times to come, as expenditure commitments, slowing growth and shrinking fiscal space put pressure on state government budgets, and in turn, on the budgets of municipal corporations and panchayats. A combination of geopolitical uncertainties and post-pandemic economic revival imperatives will require the Union government to spend more on defence, health, education and social welfare. With the economy expected to shrink almost 10% in real terms this fiscal year, and stage a slow recovery thereafter, tax revenues will take years to recover. State governments, for their part, will have to spend more on health and social welfare. With falling revenues from GST, excise, stamp duties, registration fees, motor vehicle and fuel taxes, they too will be hard pressed to transfer funds to the third tier of government. Given that three-fourths of the revenues of municipalities in most states are transfers, this portends an overall degradation in the most basic services that citizens receive.