Opinion | India’s search for a role model after America’s decline

So, is New Zealand a role model for India? We have never heard that, never felt that way. India’s aspiration, as voiced by all sorts of Indians, is what New Zealand currently is, yet India has never considered that island country a model. There is a perception that a nation’s role model has to resemble it. In some significant way, like race or culture, but chiefly in heft. This is very different from how individuals think. The role models of people usually have nothing in common with their fans.