India set to emerge as a global growth leader
- The Survey recognises that India’s medium-term growth would average 6.5%, which would firmly establish India as a global growth leader among major economies.
The Economic Survey has projected a real growth of 6%-6.8% for 2023-24. This broad range acknowledges the significant role of the global uncertainties in determining India’s actual economic performance. We may be closer to the lower end of 6% if the global economic slowdown accentuates in FY24, the US Fed rate continues to rise, and the Indian rupee suffers further depreciation vis-a-vis the US dollar.
