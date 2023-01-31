The Economic Survey has projected a real growth of 6%-6.8% for 2023-24. This broad range acknowledges the significant role of the global uncertainties in determining India’s actual economic performance. We may be closer to the lower end of 6% if the global economic slowdown accentuates in FY24, the US Fed rate continues to rise, and the Indian rupee suffers further depreciation vis-a-vis the US dollar.

On the other hand, we may be closer to the upper end of 6.8% provided the government is able to mount a strong fiscal stimulus, and support infrastructure expansion through its capital spending and by incentivising the states. This may be facilitated partly by the downward trend in global crude prices, which would reduce the burden of petroleum linked subsidies. The Survey recognises that India’s medium-term growth would average 6.5%, which would firmly establish India as a global growth leader among major economies. In fact, with continued infrastructure expansion, restoration of macro stabilisation and fiscal consolidation, India’s potential growth in the medium-term can even be pushed to 7-8%.

Fiscal challenges

As compared to 2022-23, the central government may experience a narrowing of available fiscal space. This is because the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth would be pushed down from about 15.4% in 2022-23 to about 11% in FY24. With a buoyancy of 1, the growth of Centre’s gross tax revenues would also fall from 15.5% to about 11%. Thus, Centre’s gross and net tax revenues will show lower growth in the forthcoming year. At the same time, the government may attempt to signal restoration of fiscal consolidation by reducing the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio from 6.4% which is a target likely to be met in FY23 (RE) to about 5.7% in FY24 (BE). This will call for some structural adjustment between revenue and capital expenditure growth. Because of a lowering of global crude prices, petroleum-linked subsidies may be reduced in magnitude and a lower revenue expenditure growth may appear feasible. According to our estimates, this would facilitate a capital expenditure growth of about 15% which would be high but less than what is likely to be achieved in 2022-23.

An important initiative that the Centre may undertake is to extend the rural employment guarantee scheme to urban areas. Depending on assumptions, according to our estimates the additional cost of this extension may be in the range of ₹45,000 to ₹60,000 crore. This will, however, not only be welfare improving but also support growth of private final consumption expenditure.

Inflation & interest

One favourable trend in 2023-24 is the downward movement of both the consumer price index (CPI) and wholesale price index (WPI) inflation. This also implies a reduction in the implicit price deflator-based inflation and ceteris paribus, an increase in real interest rates which would augur well for domestic savings that are critical for financing an increase in the investment rate. With lower inflation and interest rates, private final consumption expenditure will also get a fillip and exports will become more competitive.

D.K. Srivastava is chief policy adviser, EY India. Views expressed are personal.