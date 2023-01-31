India set to emerge as a global growth leader

As compared to 2022-23, the central government may experience a narrowing of available fiscal space. This is because the nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth would be pushed down from about 15.4% in 2022-23 to about 11% in FY24. With a buoyancy of 1, the growth of Centre’s gross tax revenues would also fall from 15.5% to about 11%. Thus, Centre’s gross and net tax revenues will show lower growth in the forthcoming year. At the same time, the government may attempt to signal restoration of fiscal consolidation by reducing the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio from 6.4% which is a target likely to be met in FY23 (RE) to about 5.7% in FY24 (BE). This will call for some structural adjustment between revenue and capital expenditure growth. Because of a lowering of global crude prices, petroleum-linked subsidies may be reduced in magnitude and a lower revenue expenditure growth may appear feasible. According to our estimates, this would facilitate a capital expenditure growth of about 15% which would be high but less than what is likely to be achieved in 2022-23.