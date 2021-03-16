India should abandon its suspicion of digital currency

Whenever I speak to my banker friends about Bitcoin, they make a number of arguments as to why it should be prohibited. They usually start with concerns over the speculative nature of cryptocurrencies and how gullible folks are being inveigled into spending their savings on these highly volatile investments. It usually ends with law enforcement concerns around how digital currencies make it hard for the police to track down criminals. I have sound counter-arguments to all these concerns. But, truth be told, I actually don’t think it is particularly helpful to think of Bitcoin as a currency at all. One of the most important attributes of a currency is that it should be a stable store of value, and Bitcoin is anything but. Instead, I believe it is more helpful to think of digital currencies as just another asset—the digital equivalent of a scarce commodity that, like gold, certain collectors prize. It is for this reason, above all else, that I believe no one should talk about banning Bitcoin any more than they should look to ban the collection of rare works of art or first-edition stamps.

