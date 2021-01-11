India should be mindful of the ill effects of a stimulus overdose

A likely revival in the investment cycle on the back of strong growth in corporate profits will be well supported by capital inflows from the developed world. Knowledge Leaders Capital, a US based investment advisory firm, wrote in July, “Within [emerging markets, or EMs], favour the countries that are the most pro-cyclical" and “...those with typically higher inflation and balance of payments deficits tended to do best in falling USD periods." Then, in October, economists at Goldman Sachs wrote (‘What’s in store for the dollar?’), “The negative relationship between the dollar and global growth likely partly reflects the effect of the dollar on global growth through its special role in trade, cross-border borrowing, and investor portfolios. The large downward move in the dollar that we expect therefore supports our above-consensus forecast for global growth, and particularly for EM growth."