India should create bubbles of trust with its geopolitical allies

The geo-economic question is this: To what extent can individual strategic partners, or for example the Quad as a whole, substitute China as a trading partner? This is important not so much to replace China, but to manage dependence on it. China, after all, is the biggest trading partner for most of the Quad countries. Each one of them imports more from China than from the other three put together. It is a better scene in exports, where, other than Australia, which is highly dependent on exports to China, the other three countries export more within the Quad than to China. Indeed, the economic strength of the Quad currently comes from the fact that the United States is the biggest export market for Japan and India. India is the weakest exporter in the Quad and has much work to do in boosting exports to Japan and Australia. As Mukesh Aghi, president of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum proposed in August, it is a good idea to start working on a preferential trading agreement among the Quad countries.