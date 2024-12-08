Opinion
India should give its school education system a radical rejig
Summary
- The poverty stricken need the most help. Apart from actually doing what past policies have committed to, we should dissolve rigid classes based on age cohorts and spare students an overloaded learning curriculum.
Our struggles with achieving foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN) in the nine schools that we run, despite the resources and expertise available, are significant. To begin with, let me recap my earlier column.
