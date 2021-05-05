India should go all out in its Westward trade push

Concessions that cause very few job losses in India can easily be made. The UK, for instance, wants us to slash our high tariffs on Scotch whisky. The EU complains of our import levies on its drinks, food items and vehicles. The US also has a list of products it wants us to allow in without charging duties that price them out of reach. In acceding to some of these demands, we could bargain for better export terms on goods that we make competitively, or expect to once a new incentive scheme for manufacturers shows results. Of course, a broad cost-benefit analysis will have to guide our approach to talks, especially since there are other complexities involved; US visa rules, for example, affect our software exports. Since it is governments that thrash out deals, geopolitical convergences are often sought too. We seem to be in a favourable position on this, given the West’s need to keep China’s rise in check. The UK’s Rolls-Royce has just inked a memorandum with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for warship engines, a sign of our strategic ties. Technology could come our way from the US, too. If we can leverage an ability to play a role in Asia’s balance of power to our economic benefit, we should.