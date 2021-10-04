India should never fall into the trap of premature celebration

One, targets and rankings are means to ends. The elevation of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ (EoDB) ranking to a goal in itself led to unsavoury practices, and the survey has been abandoned by the World Bank. Gains on such charts must reflect underlying improvements in operating conditions for businesses. But confusing means for ends is an endemic human failing. India’s EoDB rank was based on data from two cities. That cannot be wholly representative. Moreover, operating conditions remain difficult for small businesses. Governments alone are not at fault. For example, banks require incorporated entities to submit directors’ resolutions printed on company letterheads for the opening of bank accounts. Why? Who uses letterheads these days? Will the company’s registration number not suffice? Also, even now, for proof of a bank account, many want a cancelled cheque, though payments are mostly electronic.