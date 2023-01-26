India should not be caught by surprise on its ageing people4 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 11:11 PM IST
India is now the world’s largest country by population—or, at least, it will be at some point this year. While this shift has been a long time coming, it arrived sooner than anyone expected because China’s population appears to have begun shrinking in advance of projections. Undivided India and China have vied across history for the population crown. India’s 1947 partition appeared to put China permanently ahead. But India’s new position will likely last into mid-century and beyond. The Lancet’s projections for population in 2100 suggest India will still have over a billion people, while China will have slipped to third, with 730 million to Nigeria’s 750 million.