Opinion | India should prepare itself for realpolitik over a covid vaccine

To be sure, immunization has tremendous positive externalities, as each vaccinated individual contributes to the protection of the whole world’s population. However, neither solemn speeches by heads of state, nor indignant outrage by well-meaning progressives changes the fact that a vaccine is not a public good. Being both excludable rivalrous, in economic terms, it is a private good. While universal, equitable and affordable access to one is highly desirable, it is inevitable that supply will, at least initially, be much lower than demand, and some way of allocating it will have to be found. This feeds the politics. Nationalists will demand first dibs for their own. Rich countries will try to buy all that is produced, or vaccine manufacturers. Others might nationalize production and impose export controls. Some might even use force to interdict shipments and divert them to their own ports.