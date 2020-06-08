Opinion | India should use broadcast media to educate millions

Education through television and the internet is not a perfect substitute for good schooling. But it can serve as a second-best solution in a pandemic or natural disaster, and in the longer term, as a complement to weaker schools. The gains from this policy will disproportionately benefit the poorest and least privileged. Students in worse schools will get access to better teachers at a very low cost. Those who had to drop out or work and left their education can attend an equivalent of night classes at home on TV. Education policy is not just about opening and running schools, it should aim to make education more accessible. Reducing entry barriers to educational broadcasting is one way of achieving this swiftly and at very low cost to the government.