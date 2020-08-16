India shouldn’t expect anything special from Kamala Devi Harris

In her 2019 memoir The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, she refers to her mother as “the reason for everything", and writes that “there is no title or honour on earth I’ll treasure more than to say I am Shyamala Gopalan Harris’s daughter". She credits her mother for many of her political beliefs. However, she is officially an African-American and unfailingly refers to herself as “black". Some Indians are carping about this, but one can argue that she has followed the Hindu custom of choosing her father’s kula and gotra. And of course it makes much more sense for an ambitious US politician to be “African-American" rather than “Asian-Indian".