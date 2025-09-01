India has to build its strength to sail tariff waters
Shashi Shekhar 4 min read 01 Sep 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
India needs to recall the resilience it had shown during the covid-19 pandemic and get back to those ways to navigate the turmoil thrown its way by the tariff war unleashed by the US on nations across the world.
