India has to build its strength to sail tariff waters

I’m confident a respectable trade deal will be struck with the US. Trade is not a one-way street. India must balance its policies and its workforce’s aspirations. Five years ago, we faced a pandemic; today we see one man’s eccentricities and a temporary crisis. If a new global economic order is emerging, why should we delay embracing it? India’s Green Revolution took root due to US president Lyndon Johnson’s intransigence. We should now unleash an “MSME revolution". It can make us truly self-reliant. It creates jobs and lifts local consumption. We shouldn’t abandon India Inc. either. Corporations that have dominated globally should carry on with their good work. We also need to ink more trade deals, as we did with UK.