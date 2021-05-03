India suffers from a problem of inadequate state capacity

If you are lucky enough to be healthy in covid-haunted Delhi, life feels strangely disconnected. Offline, there’s an undeclared lockdown. The normally noisy city is silent except for the sound of birds. Social media, on the other hand, is an unfolding tapestry of tragedy. People beg for help finding hospital beds and life-saving medicines. Friends and acquaintances call and text asking if you know where they can get an oxygen concentrator. In one way or another, everyone is battling the virus.