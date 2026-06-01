India must heed nature before history repeats

It’s true that the weather isn’t a unidirectional disaster. On the one hand the temperature is rising, meanwhile we are witnessing record breaking winters too. Extreme rains are wreaking havoc. What should we do in such a condition? We can look at China and other countries. They have used natural and modern scientific interventions and inventions to control the adverse effects of natural extremities. I would like to mention our age-old traditions. There’s a passage in Brihadaranyaka Upanishad which when translated goes like this—the winds blowing for us should be invigorating and pleasant. Our water resources and rivers should provide us with water that is sweet and clean as nectar. All the medicines, herbs and vegetation on the Earth should be life giving and nourishing. Our nights should be peaceful and mornings filled with energy and cheerfulness. Earth’s soil should be fertile and bountiful. The universe and the sky that nurtures us should be as benevolent as our fathers.