India’s terror threat shifts closer home

Talking about 26/11, he said his senior asked him to switch on the TV saying he thinks it’s a gang war. Sen did, and saw AK-47 shells on the screen. He realised it wasn’t a gang war but a terror attack. At that time two top NSG officers were out of station. Others knew they would be pressed into service sooner than later. They began preparing immediately. These soldiers got the go ahead only late in the night. They left immediately and boarded the plane to Mumbai.