India must envision and develop ambitious new tourism projects
Summary
- As outbound tourism surges, retaining a significant portion of these travellers within our country is both a challenge and an opportunity—as every dollar saved is a dollar earned.
New Delhi: Our economy has been one of the fastest growing globally, successfully doubling its per capita income over the last decade. This economic shift is driving a surge in consumption, with domestic tourism almost doubling from 1.28 billion in 2014 visitations to 2.51 billion in 2023. Even after refining these figures to include only leisure, shopping, and business travel, and taking into account only those staying in hotels and guest houses, the number reached a formidable 470 million domestic tourist visits in 2023.