India-US trade deal brings relief—with strings attached

The agreement with the US, however, is welcome. It cuts India’s tariff burden from 50% to 18%. Of the earlier levy, 25% was imposed over what the US called India’s “unfair trade" surplus, while the remaining 25% was linked to India’s purchase of discounted Russian oil. The first component has now been reduced to 18%, while the second has been dropped entirely, as according to Trump, India would stop buying Russian oil and instead source supplies from Venezuela. New Delhi has confirmed neither, but has said it is open to exploring all fuel options in light of market conditions and evolving geopolitical dynamics.