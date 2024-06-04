INDIA was a good idea that needed better execution
Summary
- INDIA was a welcome idea, as unlike in the 2019 parliamentary elections, the opposition parties came together to take on the BJP that had seen its popularity soar and its vote percentage going up to 40%.
Czech-born British playwright and screenwriter Tom Stoppard had aptly noted, “…it’s not the voting that’s democracy. It’s the counting...". Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is still on, but the current trend so far suggests the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to form the next government in New Delhi. It is also certain that the government that will be sworn in soon in New Delhi will definitely be a Majboor Sarkar (weak government) rather than a Majboot Sarkar (strong government). Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshiram firmly believed that such a weak government would always be more accountable and answerable towards the people of a developing country like India.